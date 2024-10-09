Bathroom break at work? Swiss court upholds watchmaker’s rule to do it on your own time

GENEVA (AP) — A court in Switzerland has ruled that a dial manufacturer was justified in telling workers: If you need a bathroom break, clock out and take it on your own time. An investigative report by public broadcaster RTS over the weekend revealed how a regional court in western Neuchatel ruled that watch dial maker Jean Singer & Cie SA was within its rights to require staffers to punch out for toilet time. The case has bared a labor-law loophole in a wealthy Alpine country with a reputation for running like clockwork and where time is money.

