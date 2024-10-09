A rare comet brightens the night skies in October

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare, bright comet will be visible in October, clear skies permitting. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Saturday. Astronomers say it should be bright enough to see with the naked eye. Telescopes and binoculars will give a better view. Those hoping to spot it should venture outside soon after sunset and look to the west. Several comets are discovered every year, but many burn up near the sun or linger too far away to be visible without special equipment. After its Earth flyby, the comet will head once again toward the solar system’s outer fringes.

