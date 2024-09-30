A drone has struck a ship in the Red Sea in a suspected Houthi attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A drone has struck a ship in the Red Sea in a suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The drone attack Tuesday likely was part of the rebels’ first assault on commercial shipping in weeks as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a regional conflict. The first attack took place off the port city of Hodeida. A captain on a ship saw four “splashes” near his vessel, likely missile or drone fire. In a later attack, a drone punctured one of a ship’s ballast tanks. It wasn’t clear if it was the same ship. The Red Sea has become a battlefield for shippers since the Houthis began their campaign targeting ships traveling through the waterway.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.