Justice Department will launch civil rights review into 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says it plans to launch a review and evaluation of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The attack by a white mob on a thriving Black district is considered one of the worst single acts of violence against Black people in U.S. history. Assistant U.S. Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke announced the first-ever review of the massacre by the DOJ. She says the agency plans to issue a public report detailing their findings and conclusions by the end of the year. An attorney for the last two known survivors of the massacre called the announcement a “joyous occasion.”

