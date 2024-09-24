Skip to Content
Sri Lanka’s new president calls parliamentary election to consolidate his mandate

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has dissolved Parliament and called for a parliamentary election in less than two months in an effort to consolidate his mandate following his weekend election victory. A government notification said that Parliament was dissolved effective midnight Tuesday, and that parliamentary elections were set for Nov. 14. Dissanayake’s party holds only three seats in the 225-member Parliament and the early election could help him take control of the chamber while his approval ratings remain intact following his win in Saturday’s polling.

