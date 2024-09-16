Shooting at popular tailgating spot leaves 2 dead after Detroit Lions game

DETROIT (AP) — A second person has died after a shooting at a popular tailgating site following a Detroit Lions game. Detroit police provided an update Monday. A fight broke out late Sunday afternoon at Eastern Market, an open-air gathering spot. The Lions had just lost to Tampa Bay nearby at Ford Field, 20-16. Police Chief James White says tailgating, drinking and guns “don’t mix.” The victims were described as Detroit men, one in his 40s and another in his 20s. A suspect from Oak Park was in custody.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.