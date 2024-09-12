Too much? Many Americans feel the need to limit their political news, AP-NORC/USAFacts poll finds

NEW YORK (AP) — It can get to be too much. That’s the response from many Americans in a new AP-NORC/USAFacts poll, which found that about 6 in 10 Americans need to limit how much political news they get to avoid feeling information overload. For California’s Lori Johnson Malveaux, that means going to another room sometimes when her husband puts on a news channel. Kaleb Aravzo of Logan, Utah, scrolls past many political posts on social media to avoid triggering anxiety and depression. But between political websites, social media and TV news channels dominated by political talk, it’s often hard to avoid — particularly in election season.

