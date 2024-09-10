Skip to Content
Central Coast voters discuss whether the Presidential debate will change their minds

Most voters following the Presidential debate have made up their mind but there's still enough left to change the election outcome.
Most voters following the Presidential debate have made up their mind but there's still enough left to change the election outcome.
today at 10:55 am
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris may actually only impact a small percentage of the voters, since national polls say most voters have made up their minds.

That doesn't mean the meeting of the candidates won't be of the highest interest to audiences on TV and radio who tune in, but it will more likely reinforce their decisions now going into the voting cycle beginning with the arrival of the ballots in early October for the November 5th election.

The polls show there's still enough voters who are undecided to change the outcome in a tight race, which is what it is shaping up to be.

Central Coast voters will no doubt be as focused on the event and outcome as the rest of the country.

Some spoke to Your News Channel's Tracy Lehr Monday night saying that they will be tuned in, but it is still to be seen if they are going to vote differently based on what the answers are to questions from a news panel.

Harris and Trump will have 90 minutes to cover topics including the economy, immigration, gun control and world crisis points.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12.

