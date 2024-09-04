UN officials hail limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow polio vaccinations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — United Nations officials are hailing limited pauses in the fighting between Israel and Hamas to allow children’s polio vaccinations as rare moments of hope in the war in Gaza. U.N. officials spoke Wednesday at a Security Council meeting to discuss the conflict. The U.N. World Health Organization says 187,000 children in Gaza have been vaccinated for polio, with an eventual goal of 640,000. Slovenia’s U.N. ambassador told reporters that there is “a rising anxiousness in the council” about the lack of a cease-fire and hostage release deal.

