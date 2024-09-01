A Libyan human trafficker sanctioned by the UN has been killed in Tripoli, officials say

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan officials say one of the country’s most wanted human trafficker was killed Sunday in the capital, Tripoli. They say Abdel-Rahman Milad was shot dead Sunday by unknown assailants. Libyan media outlets reported that he was shot while he was in his vehicle in a western area of Tripoli. Footage circulated online showed a white Toyota Land Cruiser for Milad with bullet marks on its side. Milad, who commanded a Coast Guard unit in western Libya, was sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council over allegations of human trafficking. Milad had denied any links to human smuggling. Libya has been plagued by corruption and turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

