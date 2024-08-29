Massachusetts man charged after allegedly triggering explosion in his Chicago dorm

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged in federal court with engaging in a scheme to cover up efforts to develop bomb-making skills after triggering an explosion last year in his dorm at the University of Chicago. Investigators say 21-year-old Aram Brunson of Newton is also charged with making false statements to federal officials at Logan International Airport after his bags set off alarms for explosives. Prosecutors say Brunson’s bomb-making activities were linked to his desire to take militant action against Azerbaijanis and others who pose a threat to ethnic Armenians living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Brunson is believed to be living in Armenia.

