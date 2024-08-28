NTSB report faults trucking company logs in fatal 2022 bus crash

A federal report has concluded that a crash that killed three passengers on a party bus on a Virginia highway was caused by a fatigued truck driver working for a company that allowed its drivers to log excessive hours. The December 2022 crash on Interstate 64 in Williamsburg occurred when a truck set to cruise control rear-ended a slow-moving party bus. Three people on the bus were killed and 20 were injured. The truck driver, who worked for Triton Logistics Inc. of Romeoville, Illinois, was also seriously injured. The report issued Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board, investigators concluded that the truck driver’s cruise control was set at 65 to 70 mph when it collided with the bus.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.