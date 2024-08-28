Death toll is now 8 in listeria outbreak tied to Boar’s Head deli meat, CDC says

At least eight people have died after being infected with listeria from eating Boar’s Head deli meats tied to a massive recall last month. Five new deaths were reported in four states: Florida, New Mexico, South Carolina and Tennessee. Federal health officials announced those deaths on Wednesday. They had previously connected three deaths — in New Jersey, Illinois and Virginia — to the outbreak. It’s the largest listeria outbreak since 2011, with at least 57 people sickened and hospitalized. Boar’s Head officials recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli-sliced and prepackaged meat products. The company says all products should no longer be available in retail stores.

