Maduro taps hardline loyalist to oversee police forces, prompting fears of deepening crackdown

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has named the ruling socialist party boss to oversee the country’s police forces. The appointment Tuesday of Diosdado Cabello to serve as Interior Minister is prompting fears among human rights groups that a crackdown on opponents that started after last month’s contested presidential election will deepen. ups. Cabello is one of the most fervent stalwarts of the Bolivarian revolution started by the late Hugo Chávez and has long been considered the second most powerful person in Venezuela. He has been sanctioned by several foreign governments and is facing federal drug trafficking charges in the U.S.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.