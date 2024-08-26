Latino voting rights group calls for investigation after Texas authorities search homes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Latino voting rights group is calling for a federal investigation after its volunteers said Texas authorities raided their homes and seized phones and computers. The searches took place last week in the San Antonio area as part of an investigation by the state’s Republican attorney general into allegations of voter fraud. No charges have been filed against any targets. Attorney General Ken Paxton previously confirmed his office had conducted searches after a local prosecutor referred to his office “allegations of election fraud and vote harvesting” during the 2022 election. Among those whose homes were searched was an 80-year-old woman who told her associates that agents took medicine.

