DeSantis’ plan to develop state parks faces setback as golf course backer pulls out

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Facing widespread opposition across the political spectrum, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to develop state parks with business ventures such as golf courses and large hotels has hit a snag after a supporter pulled the plug. The Department of Environmental Protection says that golf courses at pristine Jonathan Dickinson State Park in southeast Florida. The agency statement comes as the nonprofit Tuskegee Dunes Foundation withdrew its proposal over the weekend. It wasn’t clear Monday what impact the Dickinson decision might have on DEP’s overall “Great Outdoors Initiative,” which envisions a variety of projects at nine state parks.

