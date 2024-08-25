American rapper Macklemore says he canceled Dubai show over UAE arming Sudan paramilitary forces

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American rapper Macklemore says he canceled an upcoming October concert in Dubai over the United Arab Emirates’ role “in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis” in Sudan. The UAE has denied arming Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have battled Sudan’s military since 2023 in a conflict that has left over 18,800 people dead. Macklemore’s comments reignited the debate over the UAE’s role in the war. In a post Saturday on Instagram, the Grammy winner said he had a series of people “asking me to cancel the show in solidarity with the people of Sudan and to boycott doing business in the UAE for the role they are playing in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.