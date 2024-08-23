Iranian hackers targeted WhatsApp accounts of staffers in Biden, Trump administrations, Meta says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The same Iranian hacking group believed to have targeted both the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns have tried to go after the WhatsApp accounts of staffers in the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. That’s according to a statement Friday from Meta Platforms, which said it discovered the network of hackers after individuals who received the suspicious WhatsApp messages reported them. Meta’s investigators linked the activity to the same network blamed for the hacking incident reported by Trump’s campaign.

