Dump truck leaves hole in covered bridge when it crashes into river in Maine

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — A dump truck driver in Maine has learned the hard way not to tempt fate on a covered bridge originally built before the Civil War. The vehicle was loaded with crushed stone when it plummeted into the Presumpscot River on Friday, leaving a hole in the wooden planks in the shape of the truck. Gorham Police say the driver suffered minor injuries. But the same can’t be said for Babb’s Bridge, which was originally built in 1840 and rebuilt in 1976 after a fire. The best-case scenario is the bridge will be closed for a few months. Authorities say truck was way over the bridge’s weight limit of 3 tons. The bridge spans the Presumpscot River.

