Death of Connecticut man found in river may be related to flooding that killed 2 others, police say

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say the death of a man whose body was found in a river downstream from his submerged pickup truck may be related to the destructive flooding that killed two other people in the state last weekend. Fairfield police on Friday said the body of 59-year-old Robert Macisaac was found in the Aspetuck River in Westport on Thursday. Authorities say they are still investigating how Macisaac’s truck ended up in the river. They say he was last seen on Sunday, when more than a foot of rain fell in southwestern Connecticut. Two women in Oxford were killed when they were swept away by floodwaters.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.