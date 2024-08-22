Police misconduct indictments cause a Georgia prosecutor to drop charges in three murder cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor says she’s dropping charges against six people in three pending murder cases following the indictment of a pair of Savannah police officers accused of misconduct. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones told a news conference Thursday her office determined the cases had been tainted by the involvement of former officers Ashley Wood and Darryl Repress. Both were indicted in May on charges of perjury and violating their oaths of office. Wood is accused of falsifying information in search warrant applications. Her attorney, Keith Barber, said Wood is “completely innocent.” An attorney for Repress did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

