Excavator buried under rocks at Massachusetts quarry prompts emergency response

STERLING, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters and other rescue agencies have responded to the scene of an excavator buried under rocks and boulders at a quarry site in Massachusetts. Aerial images of the site in Sterling are being shown on local news stations. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was inside the excavator. The Sterling Fire Department posted online that it and other agencies were working at an “active” scene off the road where the quarry was located. A demolition and excavation company that operates a quarry site on the road posted online that it has closed all locations from Thursday through the weekend.

