Canada lynx confirmed in Vermont for 1st time since 2018

SHREWSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Canada lynx has been confirmed in Vermont for the first time since 2018. A Shrewsbury man says he was driving home Saturday evening when he saw the large cat walking alongside a rural road. He went home to get his cell phone, returned and recorded video of the animal, which is an endangered species in Vermont. A state wildlife biologist says the sighting is especially exciting because the cat was spotted in Rutland County, far south of most confirmed lynx reports in Vermont. Canada lynx are endangered in Vermont and threatened nationally. The department has confirmed only seven reports of lynx in Vermont since 2016.

