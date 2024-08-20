Montana county recounts primary election ballots after some double-counted, same candidates advance

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A southwestern Montana county has recounted its primary ballots after a member of the public questioned the number of votes tallied following the June 4 primary. Tuesday’s recount in Butte-Silver Bow County did not change who advances to the general election in a races for a state judge and the city-county chief executive, but it did change the candidates’ vote totals. A judge ordered the recount last week after election officials acknowledged about 1,000 ballots appeared to have been counted twice. Tuesday’s recount showed an overcount of 1,143 ballots. Republican legislative leaders have appointed a committee to investigate.

