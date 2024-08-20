Japan records trade deficit as surging global prices pushes imports higher

TOKYO (AP) — Japan racked up a 621 billion yen, or $4.3 billion, trade deficit in July, as prices of imports surged. The Finance Ministry said Wednesday that Japan’s imports grew nearly 17% from a year ago to 10.2 trillion yen, or $70.6 billion. Exports grew 10% to 9.6 trillion yen, or $66 billion. Imports grew in meat and other food, as well as iron, underlining a relatively healthy domestic economy, where consumer spending improved amid rising wages. Exports grew to the U.S., China and Brazil, in items such as plastic, paper products and computer parts.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.