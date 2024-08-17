Keith Urban plays free pop-up concert outside a Buc-ee’s store in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Country singer Keith Urban gave just a few hours’ notice before performing a free concert in the parking lot of a convenience store and gas station in north Alabama. Hundreds of people turned out for the show Friday night in Athens, about 100 miles south of Nashville. It was outside a Buc-ee’s, a chain of roadside stores known for barbecue. Urban says he was at the store about a month ago and thought it would be fun to do a show there. A video showed Urban working behind the store’s food counter, pouring barbecue sauce on brisket.

