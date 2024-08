Ketamine is the drug involved in the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry and a powerful anesthetic approved by U.S. health regulators for use during surgery. It can be given as an intramuscular injection or by IV. The drug is a chemical cousin of the recreational drug PCP. Ketamine itself has been used recreationally for its euphoric effects. It can cause hallucinations and can impact breathing and the heart.

