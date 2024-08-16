Texas couple charged with failing to seek medical care for injured 12-year-old who later died

JOURDANTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas couple has been charged following the death of a 12-year-old girl who authorities say lay unconscious for four days before medical treatment was sought. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward says 36-year-old Denise Balbaneda and 40-year-old Gerald Gonzales each face a felony charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission because they failed to seek medical attention for Miranda Sipps. Soward said the girl was injured Aug. 8 and medical help was not sought until Monday shortly before she died at a hospital. He says the mother and stepfather tried to feed her smoothies.

