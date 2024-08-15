Wisconsin man convicted in killings of 3 men near a quarry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin jury has convicted a man in the shootings of three men whose bodies were found outside a quarry. The La Crosse Tribune reports that 37-seven-year-old Nya Thao was found guilty Tuesday of three counts of intentional first-degree homicide and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Thao and another man were charged in the July 2021 slayings of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, and 24-year-old Trevor Maloney. Prosecutors said the other man thought at least one of the three victims had stolen $600 from him. La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel said Tuesday’s verdict “closes the door on a horrific crime.”

