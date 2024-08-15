Poland showcases its growing army on a holiday that celebrates its historic defeat of the Red Army

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland is paying tribute to its historic victory over the Red Army by honoring fallen Poles and displaying its modern armed forces, which it hopes will deter the threat it sees in modern-day Russia. A parade featuring Polish and allied solders passed through the center of Warsaw on Thursday afternoon on the Armed Forces holiday, with tanks rolling down a major riverside thoroughfare and fighter jets flying in formation. Some of Poland’s new weapons replaced Soviet- and Russian-made equipment sent to neighboring Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its democratic neighbor in 2022.

