Facts about Russian town of Sudza claimed by Ukraine as part of its incursion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the country’s military has taken full control of the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region. The town, which had a population of about 5,000 before the Ukrainian incursion began on Aug. 6, is located about 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) away from the border with Ukraine. Natural gas flowing from West Siberian gas fields to Europe via Ukraine passes through a metering station near the border in the Sudzha district. Ukrainian forces rolled into Sudzha hours after launching the incursion on Aug. 6, facing little opposition from lightly-armed Russian border guards. Ukrainian troops met some resistance inside Sudzha, where fighting raged until Thursday when Zelenskyy claimed control of the town.

