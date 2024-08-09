Women rally around Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at Paris Olympics as she has faced backlash

PARIS (AP) — Crowds of women have shown up at Imane Khelif’s fights during the Paris Olympics to rally around the Algerian boxer as she faces online abuse over misconceptions about her sex. Hours before Khelif won a gold medal in the women’s welterweight division Friday night, women arrived at Roland Garros wrapped in Algerian flags, many with no interest in boxing. They had the sole aim of supporting the 25-year-old boxer who has been thrust into a worldwide clash over gender identity and regulation in sports. One of them, Sarah Dayan, says that “people are so afraid of strong women.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.