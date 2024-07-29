Lawsuit targets Nebraska’s defiance of law to restore voting rights to those with felony convictions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is suing top election officials’ defiance of state laws that restore the voting rights of those who’ve ever been convicted of a felony. The ACLU filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of three Nebraskans who would be denied the right to vote under recent action taken by Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Evnen has directed county election officials to not allow those with felony convictions to register to vote in November’s general election. Evnen based his decision on an opinion by the state attorney general that said only the state Board of Pardons can restore those voting rights through a pardon.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.