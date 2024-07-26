Kevin Spacey’s waterfront Baltimore condo sold at auction after foreclosure

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kevin Spacey’s $5.6 million waterfront condominium in Baltimore has been sold at auction amid the disgraced actor’s financial struggles following a slew of sexual misconduct allegations. Spacey moved to the Baltimore area when he started shooting the political thriller “House of Cards” there in 2012. His luxury condo sold Thursday morning for $3.24 million, according to the auctioneer. The Baltimore Sun reports that the winning bidder was acting as proxy for a real estate developer and local businessman whose identity hasn’t been disclosed. A London jury acquitted Spacey on sexual assault charges last summer stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years.

