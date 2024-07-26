Hungary will seek solution to Ukraine oil transit impasse by September, minister says

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will seek to resolve a disagreement with Ukraine over the transfer of Russian oil to avoid a potential energy crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s chief of staff says. He added that Kyiv is “blackmailing” Budapest by blocking some Russian crude. Hungary receives most of its crude from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline which runs into Central Europe through Belarus and Ukraine. But Kyiv last month adopted sanctions against Russian group Lukoil, prohibiting the transfer of its crude across its territory. On Friday, Orbán’s top aid said the blocking of Lukoil deliveries could result in fuel shortages in Hungary by September, but that there was “no reason to panic” since Hungary still has reserves.

