‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is already breaking box office records, with more possible soon

“Deadpool & Wolverine” has gotten off to a supercharged start at the box office, breaking the Thursday preview record for an R-rated movie. The comic-book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday, Disney said Friday. The previous R-rated record-holder was “Deadpool 2,” released by Fox’s 20th Century Studios in May of 2018. With positive reviews and genuine fan enthusiasm, it is cruising to break more records over the weekend, where it’s playing on over 4,200 screens in the United States and Canada. It’s also playing in 48 markets internationally where it’s earned $64.8 million in its first two days.

