Taylor Swift’s museum era is on full display at London’s V&A

LONDON (AP) — Taylor Swift fans who missed her world tour or those who can’t get enough of her can catch her at the museum this summer. As a celebration of her double run of sold-out shows in London on her Eras Tour, real items from Swift’s different musical eras have been integrated into galleries at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Costumes, guitars and other memorabilia from the pop star’s archive have been curated into a “Songbook Trail” that opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 8. Die-hard Swifties can get up close to items from her earliest concerts to her currentc era.

