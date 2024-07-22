Data shows hurricanes and earthquakes grab headlines but inland counties top disaster list

When it comes to climate, extreme weather and other so-called natural disasters, people generally look to America’s hurricane or earthquake prone coasts and say that’s where the danger is. But that’s not where highest concentration of federally declared disasters are. Try Kentucky or Vermont. An atlas of 713 federally declared disasters and aid to communities — not individuals — created by New York University’s Institute for Public Knowledge finds which counties have had the most disasters since 2011, which have gotten the most money and which have gotten the most per person. Flooding is a big problem, especially in Kentucky and Vermont.

