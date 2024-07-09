New Mexico village ravaged by wildfire gets another pounding by floodwaters

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — A southern New Mexico mountain village that was recently ravaged by wildfire is getting another pounding, this time by floodwaters. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency Tuesday for Ruidoso. Storms have dropped about 1.5 inches of rain on mountainsides that were charred just weeks earlier. With no vegetation to hold the water back, muddy rivers laden with soil and debris came rushing into the community. Several bridge crossings were closed. Village officials were warning residents to get to higher ground. Flash flood watches have also been issued for northern New Mexico. The weather service warns that more rainfall is expected Wednesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.