More details released in autopsy for gunman who shot and killed four officers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — More details on the death of the gunman who shot and killed four law enforcement officers during a Charlotte, North Carolina, shooting were released in autopsy and toxicology reports obtained by local media outlets. The autopsy report shows that 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr. was shot 12 times and died from his gunshot wounds. A toxicology report also shows that he had THC in his system. Hughes shot at officers serving an arrest warrant on April 29. The attack turned into a lengthy standoff that killed four officers and injured four others.

