Gypsy Rose Blanchard pregnant soon after release from prison for conspiring to kill abusive mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant. Blanchard is the woman who recruited her former boyfriend to kill her mother after years of being forced to pretend she was gravely ill. She said in a YouTube video on Tuesday that she wants to give her child everything she lacked growing up. She says the baby is due in January, which will be just a little over a year after she was freed from a women’s prison northeast of Kansas City, Missouri. Blanchard’s case sparked national tabloid interest after reports emerged that her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, had essentially kept her daughter prisoner, forcing her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube. Clauddine Blanchard was slain in 2015.

