Public school teachers get vaccinated as students return back to class

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/KSMO) — As districts start the process of returning to in-person learning, more teachers are asking for the COVID vaccine.

Starting Monday, elementary students who have major connectivity issues, and those at-risk of not completing the grade level will be learning from the classrooms. It is not hybrid or in-person lessons, they’ll work on the same remote lessons but now from the Kansas City, Kansas facilities.

The district will enforce safety measures like mask wearing, using desk shields and increased cleaning.

KCK teachers have the option of receiving a vaccine, but only 60 percent of district employees said they were interested. So far, 50 percent of teachers have received at least one shot.

District officials say there is not a lack of supply, as they coordinate the shots through the Wyandotte County Health Department

“The demand or the want to get the vaccine and the two shots has gone up as processes are going, and the reality is, as we now have a firm date of when we would be returning, I also think people are saying this is a good opportunity to get this done,” Stephen Linkous, Chief of Staff for KCKPS, said.

KCKPS says its target date to get all students back in the building full-time is April 5.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.