Woman reportedly known as ‘Thieving Margie’ facing 11 court cases, mostly for alleged alcohol thefts

Racine, Wisconsin (The Journal Times) — A 57-year-old Racine woman, Margie Jean Phillips, is facing dozens of criminal charges in 11 separate court cases in Racine and Milwaukee counties, according to online court records.

Most of the charges against Phillips are in connection with thefts and attempted thefts of alcohol from several area grocery stores.

Phillips is reportedly banned from multiple grocery stores, including a Pick ‘n Save in West Allis and the Festival Foods in Mount Pleasant.

According to police, she is known to some as “Thieving Margie.”

According to eight criminal complaints filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Monday:

Sept. 17: The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., for a report of a theft allegedly committed by Phillips.

While Phillips was being searched, an officer reported finding “several clothing items that were likely stolen from Kohl’s” plus a package of sausages that had not come from either Festival Foods or Kohl’s, and had reportedly come from a prior unnoticed theft from a Piggly Wiggly. Alcohol from Piggly Wiggly also was found on Phillips, according to police.

Oct. 21: Phillips allegedly tried to walk out of Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., with a porterhouse steak, 10 T-bone steaks, three ribeye steaks, a bottle of Tanqueray Gin, a bottle of Goldschläger and a bottle of New Amsterdam Vodka — worth a combined total of $197.75. She returned the items when confronted, but was recognized as a suspect from a shoplifting incident the prior month.

Police were informed the next day of attempted theft.

Phillips was charged with misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Oct. 28: Phillips allegedly took $184.43 worth of items from a Racine County Walmart and left the store, concealing them in a Christmas bag. She returned the items when confronted by a Walmart loss prevention officer.

The Walmart employee told police that Phillips refused to return to the store when asked, although she was later identified through an anonymous tip submitted via Crime Stoppers.

One person who officers spoke with during their investigation identified her as “Thieving Margie.”

Nov. 6: Officers were called to Pick ‘n Save, 2820 Washington Ave., when Phillips was accused of stealing nine bottles of 1800 Tequila and one bottle of Tito’s Vodka, worth a combined $280.56. The loss prevention officer at that Pick ‘n Save said they had been warned of Phillips’ reputation.

She was charged with retail theft and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dec. 1: Phillips is accused of stealing a cell phone worth $125 and $254 in cash from a vehicle in Mount Pleasant; she is charged with misdemeanor theft and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping

Dec. 9: Phillips is accused of attempting to shoplift a bottle of silver tequila and a package of lobster tails worth a combined $85.10 from Festival Foods, a place she was reportedly already banned; staff members said they recognized her from previous alleged shoplifting incidents.

As officers searched her belongings, Phillips allegedly said she was “too old for this.”

Inside her shopping bag, officers reported finding “a cigarette pack that contained a clear pipe with burnt residue and a Chore Boy” scrubber. The pipe is of the type “commonly used for smoking crack cocaine.”

She has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dec. 14: Police say staff at Pick ‘n Save, 1202 N. Green Bay Road, reported seeing Phillips putting four bottles of alcohol in her purse, then walking out of the grocery store.

After looking up the address listed for the vehicle Phillips reportedly left the store in, officers responded to the 1600 block of Murray Avenue, where they found Phillips. According to a criminal complaint, she said “she steals the alcohol because she is an alcoholic and she sells it to pay for her addictions” and “stated that she was guilty.”

Jan. 11: Phillips is again seen at Festival Foods. Staff called law enforcement “due to prior thefts at the store.” Phillips was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping in connection with this incident.

Feb. 12: Phillips reportedly “got angry” with a manager of Piggly Wiggly, 3900 Erie St., when confronted after she allegedly walked out of the store without paying for two bottles of Seagram’s Gin and a bottle of Tito’s Vodka.

Employees of the store flagged a Wind Point Police vehicle driving past, in which Phillips was detained before being arrested by the Racine Police Department.

According to the complaint, Phillips was then taken to the Racine County Jail “on a fresh charge of retail theft (plus two new counts of misdemeanor bail jumping), one warrant for theft out of Milwaukee County, 17 warrants for theft, three warrants for drug paraphernalia and 29 counts of bail jumping all out of Racine County.”

These incidents followed charges that were reported in September after thefts reported at Festival Foods, including:

On Aug. 21, when Phillips allegedly concealed four bottles of tequila worth $109.96 in her bag and walked out without paying.

On Sept. 3, when she allegedly concealed three bottles of tequila worth $74.97 in her bag and walked out without paying.

On Sept. 11, when she allegedly concealed three bottles of tequila worth $115.97 and walked out without paying.

On Sept. 19, she was given a $200 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court and was ordered to not have any contact with Festival Foods and to not consume alcohol, orders she is now accused of breaking.

In December, court records show she did not make a virtual appearance for a hearing. A warrant was issued and her $200 cash bond was “ordered forfeited.”

On Monday, her cash bond was again set at $200 with the same conditions. According to the Racine County Jail’s online inmate registry, she remained in jail Tuesday night.

Since September 1985, according to police, Phillips has never been out of custody for 36 consecutive months. Her longest stretch of freedom in the past 35-plus years came from Oct. 26, 1993 to July 31, 1996.

Among her Racine County convictions are theft in 1985, 1988, twice in 1998, 2005, 2006, three times in 2017 and twice in 2019; burglary in 2007; defrauding an innkeeper in 1998; escape from custody in Milwaukee County in 1992; and two counts of prostitution in Milwaukee County in 1991.

