High School senior killed in early morning shooting

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

METAMORA TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in Metamora Township.

On Feb. 2 at 12:01 a.m., an officer from the Metamora Township Police Department was sent to 3660 S. Lapeer Rd. Lot 150 for reports of an accidental shooting.

When the officer arrived on the scene, they performed lifesaving measures on 18-year-old Kadan James Ryan from Lapeer.

Ryan sustained a gunshot wound to his torso, Metamora Township Police said.

He was taken to Lapeer McLaren where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after the initial investigation.

Police said there are no other threats to the community.

Lapeer Community Schools posted the following statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning:

“This morning, the District was made aware of the tragic death of one of our students, Kaden Ryan, a senior at Lapeer High School. We do not have any further details at this time. Counselors and social workers are on site at LHS to support students and staff during this difficult time. On behalf of the District, we express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kaden.”

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division were sent to process the scene for evidence.

The Metamora Township Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.