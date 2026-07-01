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A Coastal Cowgirl Festival is coming to Santa Barbara and Ventura this summer!

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Published 11:26 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Coastal Cowgirl Festival is a free country lifestyle festival that blends beach vibes with western culture. Whether you're a country music fan, love supporting small businesses, or are just looking for something fun to do, there's something for everyone.

It's the kind of event where you come for an hour and end up staying all day. The event is free and family-friendly. It's summer in California with a little country twist.

Coastal Cowgirl Festival will be held July 11th at Santa Barbara City College (Use West Campus entrance) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but if you miss the Santa Barbara event don't worry! They will head to Promenade Park in Ventura on Saturday, August 22nd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 60 vendors will be onsite with a beer garden and a special performance by Chanel West Coast.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
Coastal Cowgirl Festival
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santa barbara city college
summer events
Summer events Ventura
ventura
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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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