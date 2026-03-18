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Morning News Guest Segments

A Look At This Year’s Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

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March 18, 2026 11:19 am
Published 11:26 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The 78th annual Santa Barbara Orchid Show kicks off March 20th to the 22nd at the Earl Warrens Showgrounds.

The show has fragrance, color and beauty from the moment you walk into the venue. This year’s theme is “Orchid Escape.” The event invites attendees to immerse themselves in a lush paradise where rare and exotic orchids from around the globe transport you to another world.

Show manager, Olivia Sorgman, joins you Morning News to talk about the upcoming show and what to expect.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

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