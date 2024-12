SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Novelist, Philanthropist, Public Speaker, and UCSB Basketball Alum JD Slajchert stopped by The Morning News. He discussed the charity edition of his book "MoonFlower" and how it directly helps the LucStrong Foundation.

