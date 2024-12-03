Cowboy Christmas returns to the Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Christmas is a time for celebration, and one event in the Santa Ynez Valley has returned with a unique family experience.

Cowboy Christmas is taking place every weekend until Christmas and is a fun, family-friendly event. Bob Sweeney, Santa Ynez Valley Horseback Rides General Manager, stopped by The Morning News to share how this immersive event is different than other holiday events that take place on the Central Coast.

For details and more information, visit https://www.syvcowboychristmas.com/.