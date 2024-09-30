Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

CEC Climate Project Manager stopped by The Morning News to discuss National Drive Electric Week

By
New
Published 10:06 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Drive Electric Week runs from September 27th until October 6th.

Climate Project Manager Sean McArthur from the Community Environmental Council stopped by The Morning News Monday morning. He talked about "Navigating EV Roadblocks" which is the topic the CEC will be discussing during their two webinars taking place in both English and Spanish.

For more information, visit: https://www.ourair.org/national-drive-electric-week-clean-air-day/.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christa Kurkjian

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content