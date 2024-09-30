CEC Climate Project Manager stopped by The Morning News to discuss National Drive Electric Week

Climate Project Manager Sean McArthur from the Community Environmental Council stopped by The Morning News Monday morning. He talked about "Navigating EV Roadblocks" which is the topic the CEC will be discussing during their two webinars taking place in both English and Spanish.

