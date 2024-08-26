Skip to Content
Westmont College President highlights latest book release on The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Westmont College President Dr. Gayle Beebe is signing copies of his latest book titled "The Crucibles that Shape us: Navigating the Defining Challenges of Leadership" at La Arcada Plaza from 4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m. this Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Beebe stopped by The Morning News Monday morning to share more about his book, why he chose to write it, what it was like reflecting on the difficult times he highlights in the book, and the 2024-2025 school year.

If you're interested in Dr. Beebe's book, click here: https://westmont.studentstore.com/title/9781514008065.

